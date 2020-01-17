Putin to take part in Berlin conference on Libya on January 19

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Berlin to take part in the international conference on Libyan regulation on January 19, the Kremlin press service informed.
"An exchange of opinions on Libyan crisis regulation is planned, namely regarding the soonest establishment of a ceasefire, the reconciliation of the warring sides and the launch of an expansive political dialogue under the auspices of the UN," the message informs.
The key agreements will be reflected in the final document signed at the conference, the Kremlin added.
The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin. The Berlin process is aimed to put an end to the hostilities between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in Tripoli. High-ranking representatives of Russia, the US, China, the UK, Italy, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, and the United Arab Emirates are set to take part in the conference, along with officials of the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League. Haftar and al-Sarraj also confirmed their participation in the conference.
Earlier, Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that the final documents of the Berlin conference on Libyan regulation are almost ready. "They [the documents] are in full accordance with the decisions taken by the [UN] Security Council on Libyan regulation. They do not include any points contradicting the Security Council’s decisions," the acting minister said.