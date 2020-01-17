UN special envoy for Syria to visit Russia next week

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit Russia next week, Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a news conference on the outcomes of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

"Next week, we expect a visit from UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, who also plans to visit Damascus. I expect that these talks and his upcoming trips and contacts with the Syrian leadership will help us determine the further schedule of the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee," he said.

Lavrov also stressed that Syria should return to the Arab League after its exclusion in 2011. "Syria needs to return to the Arab family, which the Russian president has stated repeatedly," the acting minister added.