Lavrov: Normandy Quartet’s decisions made in Paris should not remain on paper

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Decisions made by the Normandy Quartet summit in Paris should not remain a sheet of paper, contrary to what happened during the rule of Ukraine’s former president Pyotr Poroshenko, Russia’s acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference devoted to the performance of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

"Certain progress was achieved in settling the intra-Ukrainian crisis. After a three-year pause there was a summit of the Normandy Quartet, when the new leadership in Kiev managed to take certain steps to implement decisions made by the previous summits," Lavrov said. "We expect that the decisions made in Paris in December will allow for moving forward along the road of implementing the Minsk package of measures. But, of course, these decisions should not remain a sheet of paper, contrary to what we saw under the Poroshenko regime."