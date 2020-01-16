Putin notes ECHR sometimes makes unlawful decisions regarding Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is important to carefully study the situation involving attempts to impose certain international laws on Russia from overseas, he said Thursday at a meeting with the working group tasked with drafting proposals to introduce amendments to the Russian constitution.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas pointed out that sometimes supranational institutions, for instance the European Court of Human Rights, interpret conventions in a way that whole new provisions emerge that Russia has never put its signature to.

Putin responded, emphasizing that "some always have a desire springing out to manipulate Russia from outside." "We have long been faced with it, I personally see it myself," the president lamented. "Sometimes the European Court, and we always comply with all its decision, unfortunately delivers blatantly unlawful decisions, which is unacceptable. However, even in this case we abide by [these decisions], however strange it may seem," the leader continued.

"But when certain interpretations imposed from overseas arise - it is excessive, it is too much," Putin added. He concluded, saying that this issue needs to be addressed carefully and underscored that the idea to enshrine primacy of the Russian constitution particularly comes from this.