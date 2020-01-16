New Russian PM plans to boost investments, restore trust between business and government

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. New Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said his government is going to work to ensure investment growth and to return trust between business and government.

He was speaking at plenary session of the State Duma, as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister. Later on Thursday, the State Duma approved his candidacy and President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Mishustin as Russia’s new Prime Minister.

"Now we have macroeconomic stability, which is a very important factor. Today, sufficient reserves have been created <...>, low inflation has been achieved. In fact, we believe that we will manage to keep it within 4%, this is a very important factor. For further development and further growth of GDP, it is necessary, first of all, to ensure the growth of investments,"Mishustin said adding that it is also necessary "to regain the lost trust between the government and business."