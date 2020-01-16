Russian PM candidate Mishustin hopes State Duma members will back him

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Mikhail Mishustin, candidate for the post of Russian prime minister, is hoping that State Duma (lower house) members will support his appointment.
"I’m hoping," he was brief answering reporters’ questions whether he expects lawmakers to back him.
The State Duma will hold a plenary meeting on Thursday to consider Mishustin’s candidacy as prime minister.
In the morning of January 16, Mishustin held meetings with parliament factions, United Russia, Liberal Democratic Party, Communist Party and A Just Russia, represented in the State Duma. He also talked with Speaker of the lower house Vyacheslav Volodin. The meetings were not accessible to press.
Following the morning meetings, journalists were informed that Mishustin spoke about priorities set for the new cabinet. He particularly underlined that as prime minister he will emphasize implementation of national projects, development of digital economy, uprooting poverty and others. He also assured reporters that he is ready to assume the office.