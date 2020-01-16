Communist Party to abstain from voting on PM candidate Mishustin — source

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Russian Communist Party’s faction in the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) will abstain from voting on the president’s candidate for prime minister, Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin, a senior party official told TASS.

"We will abstain [from voting]," he said.

The Russian government led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned after President Vladimir Putin had delivered his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday. Medvedev pointed out that he considered it the right thing to do in light of the constitutional amendments proposed by the head of state. Putin accepted the cabinet’s resignation and instructed the government to continue to carry out its duties until the establishment of a new cabinet. Putin nominated Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin to be the country’s next prime minister.

The State Duma is expected to vote on the candidate for prime minister on Thursday.