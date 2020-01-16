Medvedev to remain Chairman of United Russia party, says party official

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev as Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council will remain Chairman of the United Russia political party, which he led during his tenure as Russian Prime Minister, Secretary of the party’s General Council Andrei Turchak told reporters after a meeting of the United Russia faction at the State Duma (lower house of parliament), which supported Mikhail Mishustin’s nomination for the position of prime minister.

"Yesterday, I have a substantive conversation with Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia party. There are no legislative restrictions related to appointing the deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and concurrently holding the position of the chairman of a political party. Dmitry Medvedev has remained Chairman of the United Russia party," Turchak said.

At a meeting with the United Russia party’s faction, Mishustin conveyed Dmitry Medvedev’s greetings to lawmakers, a source at the meeting said. "[Medvedev] stressed that it was very comfortable for him to work with the faction. He hopes this work will continue within the framework of the party format," the source quoted Mishustin as saying.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested amending the country’s Constitution, including vesting the State Duma with powers to approve the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers.

Putin instructed Dmitry Medvedev’s outgoing government to perform its duties until a new Cabinet is formed. He also nominated Russian Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the Russian prime minister. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) will hold a plenary session on Thursday to consider Mishustin for the position of prime minister.