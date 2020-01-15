Putin appoints Medvedev as acting PM

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree "On the government of the Russian Federation", in which he appointed Dmitry Medvedev as Acting Prime Minister.

According to the Kremlin, the first part of the decree announces the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers. "To appoint Dmitry Medvedev as Acting Prime Minister. To mandate the government to fulfill its duties until a new government of the Russian Federation is formed," the document informs.

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.