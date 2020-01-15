Putin appoints Medvedev as acting PM

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree "On the government of the Russian Federation", in which he appointed Dmitry Medvedev as Acting Prime Minister.
According to the Kremlin, the first part of the decree announces the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers. "To appoint Dmitry Medvedev as Acting Prime Minister. To mandate the government to fulfill its duties until a new government of the Russian Federation is formed," the document informs.
The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.
The Russian government resigned earlier on Wednesday. However, President Vladimir Putin has instructed the cabinet to continue to carry out its duties until a new government is formed. The Russian leader then proposed the candidacy of Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin for the position of Prime Minister, the Kremlin press service informed.
In his State of the Nation Address, Putin put forward a number of initiatives changing the framework of power structures at all levels, from municipal authorities to the president. The initiatives particularly stipulate that the powers of the legislative and judicial branches, including the Constitutional Court, will be expanded. The president also proposed to expand the role of the Russian State Council. Putin suggested giving the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) the right to approve the appointment of the country’s prime minister, deputy prime ministers and ministers.