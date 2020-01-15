Russian government’s resignation not to affect implementation of presidential address

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The government’s resignation will have no impact on the dynamics of implementation of Wednesday’s Presidential State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) Pyotr Tolstoy told reporters.

"As for the government, I think it has a package of legislative propositions. The government fulfils its duties, so it will accordingly submit those legislative propositions to the State Duma in accordance with the established order," he said. "I am almost 100% sure that today’s pivotal changes will have no effect on the dynamics of the address’ implementation."

Tolstoy recalled that the Presidential State of the Nation Address is "an address to all branches of power."

"We will be all working so as to bring it to life as soon as possible," he concluded.

On Wednesday, the Russian government resigned.