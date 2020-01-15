Work on Putin’s proposed constitutional amendments to begin shortly, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Amendments to the Russian Constitution put forward by President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address require painstaking work by lawyers and politicians, which will begin in the near future, Andrey Klishas, chair of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, told TASS on Wednesday.

"These amendments to the Russian Constitution require the concentrated and very thorough work of lawyers, politicians, and a discussion with public representatives. The president has outlined the key directions of the constitutional amendments, and the work on those will now commence," Klishas stated.

According to Klishas, the constitutional amendments proposed by Putin that would enable the Constitutional Court to examine the bills at the President’s request "would significantly improve the quality of the legislative process and the role of the Constitutional Court."

Besides, the legislator noted that full support should be given to Putin’s proposition to cement the supremacy of the Russian Constitution over international law "to ensure the full extent of state sovereignty, which acts as a core element in implementing public policy for the best interests of the people."