Russian IT specialists hired by embassy unable to enter US for two years

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian IT specialists hired by the embassy in Washington have been unable to enter the United States for two years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Tuesday.

"We have been unable to launch the embassy’s computer network for about two years. Computers are already there but specialists cannot obtain visas to come and fix things," he said at a meeting of the committee of the affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house.

"It also concerns security systems," he stressed.