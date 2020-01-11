Putin discusses Libyan issue with Emir of Qatar over phone, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the issues related to the situation in Libya with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The sides shared opinions on the Libyan situation in detail considering the Russian-Turkish agreements reached on January 8 in Istanbul. The necessity to cease fire and launch the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict was noted," the statement said.

On January 2, the Turkish parliament approved the bill greenlighting deployment of Turkish forces in Libya, which triggered a wave of criticism from neighboring states. On January 5, Erdogan said that Turkey had begun sending military forces to Libya, noting that their objectives include "coordination activities" and "security of the legitimate government", whereas they will not engage in direct fighting.