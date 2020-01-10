New US Ambassador Sullivan to arrive in Moscow on January 16

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. John Sullivan, a new ambassador of the United States to Russia, will arrive in Moscow on January 16, the press service of the US embassy in Moscow told TASS on Friday.

"Ambassador Sullivan will arrive on the 16th," a spokesman for the embassy said.

John Sullivan is to replace Jon Huntsman in the position of US ambassador to Russia. Huntsman tendered his resignation in early August 2019. On October 3, 2019, he ended his tenure as ambassador in Moscow. Two weeks earlier, US President Donald Trump had nominated US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan for the office of new Ambassador to Russia.