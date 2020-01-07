Putin to visit Turkey on Wednesday for TurkStream launch

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Istanbul on Wednesday on a working visit, where he will participate in the launch ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"On January 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkey (Istanbul) to attend the launch ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline," the statement said. It also said that Putin will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss issues of further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation and urgent international issues, including the situation in Syria and Libya.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Erdogan would meet in early January 2020 and participate in launching the TurkStream gas pipeline.