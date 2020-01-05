Ulyanov calls JCPOA parties to exercise restraint after assassination of Soleimani

VIENNA, January 5 /TASS/. Participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should exercise restraint to keep the nuclear deal after the assassination of Iranian General head Qasem Soleimani, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov announced in Sunday.

"The assassination of General Soleimani is fraught with very negative consequences for the situation in the region. I would like this not to affect the JCPOA, which is already not in the best condition. For this, both Iran and the West European participants in the transaction should show reasonable restraint," the Russian diplomat said.

On January 3, the Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of Donald Trump, the statement said. According to the US administration, the operation was defensive in nature, as it was aimed at protecting American troops stationed in the Middle East.

Following the attack, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran vowed to exact "severe revenge" on those involved in the killing, blaming the US for the attack. In a telephone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted the attack as an act of terrorism by the US.