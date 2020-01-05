Russian cabinet plans to draft 230 bills in 2020

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s government plans to draft 230 bills in 2020 as Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has approved a respective plan of legislative drafting activities. The document has been published on the government’s website.

"The plan consists of six parts and envisions drafting of 230 bills in 2020 aimed at creating the conditions for economic growth, improvement of means of control and supervision, digitalization and scientific-technological development, expansion of sectors of the economy, development of social institutions and improvement of the life quality, balanced regional development, and improvement of the quality of state management," according to the document.