Putin, Macron stress importance of steady implementation of Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian and French leaders Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have stressed the importance of steady implementation of the Minsk Agreements and the decisions of the Normandy Four summit for Ukrainian regulation during a phone call on Friday, the Kremlin press service informed.

"They have stressed the importance of steady implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and the decisions made at the Normandy Four summit on December 9, 2019 in Paris. They have commended the prisoner swap between Kiev and Donbass held on December 29, 2019, as well as the package deal on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine signed at the end of 2019," the message informs.

The press service added that the sides had discussed several bilateral issues and agreed to maintain contact. Putin and Macron also exchanged holiday greetings.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) summit took place in Paris on December 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to carry out the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donbass republics before the end of 2019. They also agreed to ensure disengagement of forces in three additional areas on the Donbass line of contact by March 2020.

On December 29, a prisoner swap between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbass republics took place near the line of contact in the area of Gorlovka. This was the first large-scale prisoner swap in two years. Ukraine handed over 124 people to Donbass, while the Donbass republics released 76 prisoners.