Putin, Macron support crisis resolution in Libya

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed support for peaceful crisis resolution in Libya, namely with the aid of the UN and Germany, the Kremlin press service informed on Friday on the outcomes of a phone call between both leaders.

"During the discussion of the situation in Libya, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have expressed support for peaceful crisis resolution in this state (Libya - TASS). They have expressed support for political and diplomatic efforts, namely those mediated by the UN and Germany," the message informed.

The sides have also exchanged opinions on Syria, with Putin informing Macron on the implementation of Russian-Turkish regulations on the northeastern part of the country and Idlib. Both leaders have stressed the importance of joint efforts aimed to combat terrorism, highlighting the importance of promoting the inter-Syrian political process and providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

There currently are two governments in Libya: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is headquartered in the country’s capital of Tripoli, and Abdullah al-Thani’s cabinet based in the country’s east, which has the support of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a crucial offensive aimed at taking control of the country’s capital. The LNA has repeatedly stated that it would oppose any foreign interference in Libya’s domestic affairs and threatened to sink ships and shoot down cargo aircraft carrying military aid from Turkey.