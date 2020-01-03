{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Macron support crisis resolution in Libya

The leaders have expressed support for political and diplomatic efforts, namely those mediated by the UN and Germany

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed support for peaceful crisis resolution in Libya, namely with the aid of the UN and Germany, the Kremlin press service informed on Friday on the outcomes of a phone call between both leaders.

"During the discussion of the situation in Libya, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have expressed support for peaceful crisis resolution in this state (Libya - TASS). They have expressed support for political and diplomatic efforts, namely those mediated by the UN and Germany," the message informed.

The sides have also exchanged opinions on Syria, with Putin informing Macron on the implementation of Russian-Turkish regulations on the northeastern part of the country and Idlib. Both leaders have stressed the importance of joint efforts aimed to combat terrorism, highlighting the importance of promoting the inter-Syrian political process and providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

There currently are two governments in Libya: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is headquartered in the country’s capital of Tripoli, and Abdullah al-Thani’s cabinet based in the country’s east, which has the support of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a crucial offensive aimed at taking control of the country’s capital. The LNA has repeatedly stated that it would oppose any foreign interference in Libya’s domestic affairs and threatened to sink ships and shoot down cargo aircraft carrying military aid from Turkey.

UKRAINE CRISIS
Putin, Macron stress importance of steady implementation of Minsk Agreements
They have commended the prisoner swap between Kiev and Donbass held on December 29, 2019, as well as the package deal on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine signed at the end of 2019
Protests outside US embassy in Baghdad won’t trigger anti-Iranian steps - expert
Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation Andrei Bystritsky told TASS that the lives of US citizens were under threat during the protests outside the embassy and the Trump administration was forced to consider this situation very seriously
Law on liberalization of currency control comes into force
The law lifts restrictions on currency transactions by residents using accounts (deposits) opened with banks located outside Russia, and the repatriation of funds
Venezuela to use petro cryptocurrency for oil sales, Maduro says
According to the country’s President, the government is successfully introducing its cryptocurrency into Venezuelans’ daily lives
Putin’s 2020 agenda to focus on 75th victory day celebrations
Russian President has invited dozens of foreign leaders to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebration
Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus
Two oil refineries in the country continue to operate, but their capacity has been reduced to the minimum acceptable level
Science in 2020: Russian mission to Mars and the quest for ‘new physics’
What to expect from science in the new year
Iranian Navy commander says US tried to hamper Russia-Iran-China drills
Hossein Khanzadi added though that the Americans’ plots had been foiled due to deceptive maneuvers by the participants in the drills
Sputnik Estonia employees quit job due to pressure from authorities
Sputnik Estonia’s website will not be closed, said Elena Cherysheva, head of MIA Rossiya Segodnya’s Estonian office
Russians can now travel to 89 countries visa-free
The number of states whose residents can travel to Russia visa-free increased to 57
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Russian troops to use solar panels to power their equipment
The engineering troops have received 30, 50 and 100 Wt autonomous electric power sources, according to the top brass
Iranian commander’s murder to lead to fierce standoff with US, says president
For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami promised a crushing response to all those involved in Soleimani’s murder
Press review: What’s on the horizon for Russian politics and the ruble in 2020
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 31
Kremlin says Russia was able to reverse the trend of falling living standards
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that all this is happening "against the backdrop of fully guaranteed macroeconomic stability"
About 200,000 Donbass residents obtain fast-track Russian citizenship in 2019
A Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson said that 232 people were denied Russian citizenship because they are either banned from entering Russia due to violations of migration rules or are under criminal prosecution
Austrian government plans to maintain dialogue with Russia
The Austrian government will also call for easing sanctions on Russia if the Minsk Agreements on the Ukrainian crisis are implemented
Gazprom, Belarus extended their gas contracts for a year, set gas price for two months
Also, addenda to gas transit and gas supply contracts were signed with Gazprom Transgaz Belarus, extending them until 2021
Russia’s aerospace forces to receive about 100 planes and helicopters in 2020
The Russian defense ministry said that It will be new and modernized aircraft
Zarif slams top Iranian commander’s murder as act of international terrorism
Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that "the US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism"
Russia takes over the reins to chair BRICS in 2020
Russia last chaired BRICS in 2015
Allseas' decision to withdraw from Nord Stream 2 will not hamper project — Kremlin
The press secretary refused to comment on the potential sanctions on Allseas for early withdrawal from the project
Putin signs law on minimum wage hike to $195 starting 2020
Currently the minimum wage amount is $181.8
EU demonstrates double standards by protesting against Crimean Bridge — Russian diplomat
The Crimean Bridge is the largest structure in Russia and Europe that connects the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea) with the Krasnodar Region (the Taman Peninsula)
Pentagon confirms top Iranian commander killed in strike ordered by Trump
There is the head of the Quds Force, an elite unite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qasem Soleimani
France has no plans to extradite ex-Nissan chief Ghosn, says official
Carlos Ghosn who fled Japan where he had been under house arrest facing a court trial in Tokyo in spring held two French passports
Putin, Zelensky speak out in favor of developing Russia-Ukraine relations in 2020
The two presidents talked by telephone to exchange New Year greetings
Diplomat slams US strike on Iraq as "the height of cynicism"
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "Washington is not interested in the world’s response but in changing the balance of power in the region"
Trump praises 'great coordination' between Russia and US to prevent terrorist attacks
Thanks to this Russian intelligence services managed to prevent terrorist attacks in Russia
Poll indicates Russians far more upbeat about future than 20 years ago
According to the pollster, 57% of those surveyed said they could imagine the future of their family in a year or more
Russia enters World Junior Ice Hockey Championships semifinal
Russia has defeated Switzerland 3-1
Bulgaria starts receiving Russian gas via TurkStream pipeline
Executive Director of Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz operator said that the country will get 2.9 bln cubic meters of gas annually
Belarusian president tasks to engage Druzhba pipeline to get oil from alternative sources
Deliveries by rail from Baltic ports and engagement of the Druzhba oil pipeline in alternative supplies are primarily meant
Crimea head blasts Ukrainian nationalists’ torchlight procession in Kiev
March was held in Kiev on January 1
Russia’s first advanced S-350 air defense system to arrive at deployment site in January
The new S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system is intended to replace S-300PS surface-to-air missile complexes in the Russian troops
US strike on Iraq fraught with dire consequences for regional peace - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow was concerned about reports about the Iranian commander’s murder
Top brass to set up 3 new military units armed with Ratnik combat gear in Russia’s west
The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communications equipment, weapons and ammunition, comprising over 40 protective and life support elements
Eight killed after helicopter makes emergency landing in Taiwan - media
Five people were found alive
FACTBOX: How Russia embarked on celebrating the New Year
Starting in 2013, the official New Year holidays run from January 1-8
Nord Stream 2 pipelayers preparing to work on another project — Allseas
Following US sanctions against the gas pipeline, Allseas, the Swiss company laying the pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended its work on the project and recalled its ships
Russian nuclear plants break electricity generation record in 2019 - Rosatom
Rosenergoatom said that it was made more than 208.784 billion kilowatt hours
Must have flunked history: Senior MP slams US ambassador’s distortion of WWII
On Monday, US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher claimed that Hitler and Stalin colluded to start World War II
North Korean leader vows to unveil new strategic weapons soon — KCNA
According to Kim, North Korea would not stop its strategic nuclear weapons projects as long as the US takes a hostile stance toward Pyongyang
Iranian Quds commander killed in Baghdad missile attack - TV report
The Pentagon is waiting for DNA tests to confirm this death
Russia’s oil production hits post-Soviet time record in 2019
Russia’s oil production in 2019 reached 560.2 million tonnes. According to statistics, Soviet oil production set a record in 1987 at 569.5 million tonnes. Later it continued decreasing and plunged to 303 million tonnes by 1996
Belarus interested in dialogue with NATO — top brass
Belarus has about 1,200 km of common border with NATO member states, the Belarusian Defense Ministry specified
Russia can start exporting MC-21 jets overseas in 2023
The plane is currently undergoing trials
At least 12 Iraqi military wounded in missile attack near Baghdad airport - TV
The supposed missile attacks apparently targeted US military bases located in the area
Minsk discusses with NATO possibility of joint peacekeeping exercises
Belarus has had a permanent mission at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels since 1998
Iran’s supreme leader declares three days of mourning after top commander’s murder
Iran has also summoned the Swiss ambassador as representant of U.S. interests over this assassination
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
