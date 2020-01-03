Russian diplomat, PM of Libya’s interim government discuss situation in the country

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Prime Minister of Libya’s Interim Government based in the east of the country, Abdullah al-Thani, have discussed the developments in that country over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"Russia reaffirmed its consistent stance in favor of resolving all issues on the national agenda in Libya through an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue with the ultimate goal of creating single effective government agencies in the country that would ensure Libya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the ministry said.