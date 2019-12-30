Putin sends New Year and Christmas greetings to Asian, Middle Eastern leaders

Putin underlined in his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that "Russia and Turkey had managed to achieve significant success in the implementation of mutually beneficial strategic projects, including in energy and military and technical cooperation and to outline new prospective areas for the development of Russian-Turkish trade and economic ties." Moreover, the Russian leader lauded joint efforts of the two countries in launching process of political settlement in Syria.

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has underlined importance of strengthening bilateral relations with Asian and Middle Eastern countries in New Year greetings that the Russian leader sent to leaders of countries around the world, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

In the message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Putin said, "Russia values its friendship with Israel and is determined to work dedicatedly next year to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, which undoubtedly meets the interests of the two nations and contributes to ensuring stability and security in the Middle East."

Putin also extended greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping underlining, "that much has been done lately to strengthen the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, while the agreements reached in the wake of last year’s meetings opened up new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas." The Russian president particularly lauded the fact that "supplies of Russian gas to China via the eastern route were launched, and that the successful Region-to-Region Cooperation Years made it possible to expand mutually beneficial ties on the local level."

In his address to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Putin "pointed out the importance of the consistent implementation of existing bilateral agreements, which creates proper conditions for the progressive development of Russian-Japanese relations in politics, trade, the economy, culture and other areas," adding that "he would be pleased to see Shinzo Abe during the celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary" of World War II victory.

The Russian president sent greetings to South Korean President Moon Jae-in highlighting the dynamic nature of bilateral relations. Putin also addressed Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing, "that the agreements reached during the talks in Vladivostok paved the way for building up mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas, and for the coordination of efforts in resolving current issues on the regional and international agenda." Vladimir Putin also recalled, "2020 would mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Russia and India, expressing confidence that this important anniversary would be marked by new achievements in the development of bilateral cooperation."

Putin also extended greetings on the New Year and on the coming Tet Holiday, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong. He hailed "the progress in comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, stating that the countries’ joint efforts will promote bilateral ties in the political, trade, economic, military, defense, cultural and other areas."