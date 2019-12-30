Kremlin: US did not inform Russia about its strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The United States did not inform Russia about its strikes against a whole number of targets in Syria and Iraq last weekend, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, it [Washington] did not inform [Moscow about that]," the Kremlin spokesman said, replying to a corresponding question.

Commenting on the US strikes, the Russian presidential spokesman noted that "any actions aimed at eliminating terrorists are assessed positively."

"On the other hand, any actions that lead to the destabilization of the situation can be assessed only negatively. Such criteria are applied each time," the Kremlin spokesman said.