Russian foreign ministry condemns deadly terrorist attack in Somalia

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that took the lives of 90 people this Saturday, a message published on the ministry’s website informs.

"According to the information in our possession, on December 28, 90 people, including 17 Somali police officers and 73 civilians, have been killed on one of the busy streets of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu as a result of a car blast. We strongly condemn this barbarian terrorist attack that claimed the lives of civilians," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The diplomats added that this attack "is another bloody venture of extremists aimed to destabilize the situation in Somalia.".