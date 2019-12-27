Russian embassy sends condolences to families of Kazakhstan plane crash victims

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the plane crash near Almaty on Friday.

"The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan sends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the Bek Air plane crash on the morning of December 27 at Almaty Airport. We share your grief. We wish the soonest recovery to those injured in this tragedy, hoping that they will be reunited with their families soon," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.