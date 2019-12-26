2019 has been a year of hard work for Kremlin — spokesman

"Every year is filled with difficult and happy events. What’s important is the ratio of these events, which changes every year," he said. "For the Kremlin, this has been another year of hard work with one purpose — to improve the wellbeing of Russian citizens," he said.

Peskov added that despite various economic complications, "general stability is ensured and guaranteed: there is no doubt regarding macroeconomic stability." Speaking of international affairs, the spokesman noted that there was "a rather unfriendly international atmosphere that hardly facilitates fruitful results." "Nevertheless, we carry on working, we work hard and under pressure, however, this is a working environment," he added.

Speaking of the results of a poll held by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, according to which nearly 60% of Russians consider 2019 a difficult year for the country, the spokesman pointed out that "many people provide emotional evaluations, so we need to keep that in mind." "The year has not been without difficulties, of course, and we are well aware of them. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the council on national projects that the citizens had not felt many positive changes in their lives, despite the work we had done," Peskov noted.

When asked when the Russian citizens would feel the positive changes, the spokesman stated that this should take place within the deadlines set by the national projects, that is, by 2024.