Putin decrees to hold year of mutual exchange between Russia and South Korea in 2020

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed to hold a Year of Mutual Exchange between Russia and South Korea in 2020. The corresponding decree was published on Thursday on the official legal information website.
"In order to develop Russian-Korean relations further, I decree to hold a Year of Mutual Exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea in 2020," the document states, establishing an organizing committee within this initiative.
- Russian Pacific Fleet naval group visits South Korea
- South Korean president hopes trade turnover with Russia will reach $30 bln in 2020
- South Korean president expects Putin’s visit to his country in near future
- North and South Korean Internet segments won’t unify anytime soon, says expert
- South Korea wants to set up military hotline with Russia, media reports say
The Russian government has been tasked with holding an opening and closing ceremony in Russia and with providing the necessary support to the organizing committee.
According to the decree, the Russian side of the organizing committee will be headed by Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev, while Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International and Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi will act as coordinator. Representatives of various ministries, agencies and state corporations will also contribute to the committee’s work.