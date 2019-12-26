Putin decrees to hold year of mutual exchange between Russia and South Korea in 2020

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed to hold a Year of Mutual Exchange between Russia and South Korea in 2020. The corresponding decree was published on Thursday on the official legal information website.

"In order to develop Russian-Korean relations further, I decree to hold a Year of Mutual Exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea in 2020," the document states, establishing an organizing committee within this initiative.