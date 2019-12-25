UN chief ignoring non-issuance of visas to Russian officers by US, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 25./TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is turning a blind eye to the US refusal to issue visas to Russian employees at the United Nations in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a commentary in connection with problems in obtaining US visas that Russian officers from UN Military Staff Committee faced.

"We see outrageous incidents in which visas are not extended to already working in New York Russian employees, practically putting them in the condition in which they have to terminate their contract and return to Russia," the diplomat said.

"With the use of this so to say ‘administrative resource’, the Americans are resorting to the practice of unfair competition, removing Russians from the posts they are interested in and advancing their military instead," she went on to say.

"It is noteworthy, that all this happens with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s definitely turning a blind eye," the diplomat said. Thus, "he actually ignores the violation by the United States of the Charter" and the host country agreement, said the commentary uploaded to the website of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.