Russia, Chile confirm bid to develop mutually advantageous ties

MOSCOW, December 25./TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Chile, Sergey Lavrov and Teodoro Ribera, exchanged telegrams on Wednesday over the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, confirming the two countries’ bid to continue strengthening cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"In their messages, the foreign ministers pointed out to a significant path in the establishment and development of bilateral relations, giving high marks to their current state," the ministry said.

They also "expressed mutual bid to continue joint efforts aimed at bolstering a constructive dialogue and mutually advantageous cooperation between the two countries," the ministry stressed.

Lavrov emphasized a stable foundation that Moscow and Santiago have for teamwork in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular within the United Nations and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The Russian diplomat also stressed that Russia was efficiently cooperating with integration unions of Latin America, stating commitment of the two nations to strengthening global stability and security.

"Ribera, for his part, put an accent on closeness of the two countries’ positions on major international topics, the importance of consistently bringing into action the potential of dynamically developing bilateral trade and economic ties," the ministry said.