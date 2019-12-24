Investigators seek arrest of two senior officers of Russia’s customs service

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has indicted head of the Russian Federal Customs Service’s Customs Inquiry and Investigation Department, Lieutenant-General Alexander Kizlyk, and his deputy Alexei Serebro on charges of abuse of authority and asked the court to put them into custody, the press service of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court informed TASS.

"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has received appeals from the pre-trial investigative authority on imposing custody as a pre-trial restraint until February 22, 2020, for A.P.Kizlyk, formally charged with committing two crimes under Part 3 of Section 285 of the Russian Criminal Code, and for A.V. Serebro, charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Section 285 of the Russian Criminal Code," the press service said.

According to the press service of the Russian Federal Customs Service, on December 23, law enforcement authorities carried out investigative activities against the Customs Inquiry and Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Customs Service and the Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs offices.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source noted that the searches had been conducted by the Russian Investigative Committee as part of the criminal case and that Customs Service officers had been interrogated.