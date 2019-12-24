Putin lauds Russian civil code as document of highest quality

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his welcome address to members of the Presidential Council for Codification and Enhancement of Civil Legislation to mark the 20th anniversary of the council’s establishment and the Russian civil code’s 25th anniversary, the telegram was published on the Kremlin’s official website on Tuesday.

"Today we can say with certainty that Russia’s civil legislation with its nucleus being the civil code is fully up to par with the modern level of market relations and reality. Judging by both Russian and global standards, the Russian civil code is a document of the highest quality that meets demands of any civilized state governed by rule-of-law," the president underlined.