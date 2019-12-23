Crimea doesn’t need to ask Ukraine’s opinion on railway traffic launch, lawmakers say

Earlier on Monday, the website of the so-called Ukrainian president’s office in Crimea located in Kherson issued a statement where Kiev authorities strongly condemned the launch, blasting it as violation of Ukraine’s national sovereignty.

SIMFEROPOL, December 23. /TASS/. Crimean parliamentarians does not deem it necessary to ask opinions of the so-called Ukrainian president’s office in Crimea on the launch of railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait, members of parliament interviewed by TASS said on Monday.

"The railway traffic with the peninsula is one of the elements of comfortable life. Therefore, no matter how much Ukrainian officials [protest], their time in Crimea has passed, they are now history. We will not ask anybody’s opinions on our territories," Russian State Duma (parliament’s lower chamber) member from Crimea Ruslan Balbek told TASS.

He also noted that any construction projects had been prompting objections or protests in Kiev. "It is bad when we build a road, modernize infrastructure - even worse, while the construction of a bridge is a true tragedy of the century," Balbek underlined.

First Deputy Speaker of Crimea’s State Council (parliament) Yefim Fiks recalled that Ukrainian authorities blocked off railway traffic to the peninsula and when Russia built the Crimean Bridge, they started protesting. "We showed to the whole world that Russia is capable of building such a grand object and ensure vehicle and railway traffic flow across the bridge. On the contrary, we should be proud that human mind can create something like this," he believes.

Trains to Crimea

Before 2014, Crimea used to be connected to Russia, Belarus and other countries through Ukraine via railroads. In December 2014, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine introduced a ban on regular vehicle and railway passenger transportation to Crimea. In September 2015, Ukrainian radicals cordoned off a rail line to the town of Armyansk (Crimea) which was particularly used to transport raw materials to the Krymsky Titan plant from Ukraine.

The first train to Crimea departed from St. Petersburg on December 23 and is set to cross the Crimean Bridge before arriving at its destination - Sevastopol. The journey is scheduled to take 43.5 hours. Moreover, another route - Moscow-Simferopol, is expected to be launched on December 24 with 33 hours to get to the point of destination.

The Crimean Bridge is the longest in Russia and Europe, it connects the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea) and the Taman Peninsula (Krasnodar Region). It will ensure constant transport flow between Crimea and the rest of Russia.

Crimea’s reunification with Russia

After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Eighty percent of the voting population participated in the referendum. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.