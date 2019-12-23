Moscow believes French media deliberately speculating on Khangoshvili’s murder in Germany

"We regret to note that the French media has followed in the steps of the British press, using the dirty information campaign launched against Russia following the so-called Skripal case as a model. We are confident that the deliberate effort to demonize Russia benefits only a certain group of people interested in escalating tensions between Russia and Europe. The information campaign intensified after Emmanuel Macron announced his new foreign policy priorities including a thorough reconsideration of relations with Russia," the ministry noted.

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. French press has joined the anti-Russian information campaign by disseminating reports on Russia’s alleged involvement in the murder of Georgian national Khangoshvili in Berlin as the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron to improve ties with Moscow does not meet interests of certain circles, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment published on its official Facebook page.

The ministry referred to the fact that "on December 4-6, 2019, leading French media published a number of articles on former Chechen extremist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili’s death in Germany," adding that "Le Monde, Le Figaro and Liberation are running stories about ‘Moscow’s involvement’ in this affair described as a "contract killing committed on the order of the pro-Kremlin Chechen regime with organizational assistance from the Russian authorities." "The alleged French connection seems to have triggered an escalation of the spy hysteria: the suspect travelled to Germany with a multiple entry Schengen visa allegedly issued by the French consulate in Moscow. According to Le Monde, the French Foreign Ministry has already begun an official internal investigation to verify the authenticity of the information submitted by the applicant. However, the French media did not wait for the official results to begin spreading unsubstantiated speculation about Russian special services’ alleged involvement," the ministry continued.

Moscow has slammed these reports, adding that "typically, for lack of better evidence, the French media cite the disreputable NGO Bellingcat along with some anonymous sources in the British and French intelligence agencies."

"The patterns we are observing, attempts to spite Russia with unfounded accusations whenever the opportunity arises, look alarming. At the same time, our requests to provide evidence produce vague statements in the ‘highly likely’ spirit," the ministry underlined. "Obviously, the 'deep state' the French President mentioned in August 2019 is making every effort to prevent the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Moscow and Paris," the comment concludes.

Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili (also known as Tornike Kavtarashvili), 40, was gunned down in Berlin on August 23. The office of Berlin’s prosecutor later in the day declared detention of a suspect identified as 49-year-old resident of Russia.

On December 4, the German Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of two Russian embassy staffers from Germany due to what was described as insufficient cooperation by the Russian authorities in investigating the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. Moscow responded in kind.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference that the murdered man was one of the organizers of explosions in Moscow’s metro responsible for deaths of at least 98 people whose name was on the wanted list. Russia dismisses any involvement in the Berlin incident.