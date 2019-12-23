More than 6 million Russians watched Putin’s annual press conference

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. More than six million Russian TV viewers aged four and older watched the 2019 annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 19, the data provided to TASS by Mediascope shows.

On average, 6,239,000 Russians watched the program. Channel One was the leader in views with 2.1 million people tuning in, 2.09 million people watched the press conference on Rossiya-1, while NTV came third with 1.4 million viewers.

In 2018, Putin’s annual press conference was watched by 6.78 million people, while the 2017 figures reached 7.08 million. This year, the leader had his 15th chat with reporters in this format. Putin spent 4 hours and 18 minutes answering 57 questions from media representatives ranging from regional issues and problems to climate change and international relations.

Nearly 1,900 journalists gathered for the event, most of whom represent Russia’s regional media outlets. Media workers from Russia’s federal news agencies and foreign reporters also attended the event.