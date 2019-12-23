Kremlin declines to specify Putin’s remarks about origin of tanks in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday he could not add anything to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks at his annual news conference that countries sympathizing with the Donbass region were delivering armament to it.

"I have nothing to add to what the president has said and I can’s specify anything in this regard," the Kremlin spokesman said, replying to a question about whether Putin meant Russia.

At his annual press conference on December 19, Putin said he was frequently asked the question about where tanks and heavy artillery in Donbass had come from. The Russian president said that various conflicts took place in many hotbeds of tension in the world with the use of such armament. Putin presumed that tanks and artillery were coming from the countries that were sympathizing with the parties involved in the conflict. He also drew attention to the fact that this was the armament of the sides involved in the conflict and not foreign military hardware.