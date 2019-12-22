Lavrov calls for implementation of Minsk agreements from A to Z

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for strict implementation of all the provisions of the Minsk agreements to settle the situation in eastern Ukraine.

"I can’t help saying something in comment of the saying that history is always written by the winners. If it is so, then the Minsk agreements should be implemented from A to Z, to the last comma," he said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s television Channel One on Sunday.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the major result of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) in Paris on December 9 is the document, which stated from the very first words that all the participants are committed to strict implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"But Russian President Vladimir Putin said that upon return to Kiev members of the Ukrainian delegation, beginning with President Vladimir Zelensky and Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko, let alone Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who was there unofficially, began to make statements that, as a matter of fact, reject everything that is written in that document," he said.

"By the way, it started already in Paris. It was a very illustrative moment when the Ukrainian began to ‘unseal’ the document that was agreed beforehand and Vladimir Zelensky said quite firmly that he could not support the call for the disengagement of forces along the entire contact line," Lavrov stressed.