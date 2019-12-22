Lavrov likes that Trump talks international issues with Russian delegates

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump tries to avoid any ambiguity and speaks his mind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s television Channel One.

Lavrov, who commented on his talks with the US leader in December in Washington, DC, noted that they had met earlier. "He received me when former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in office in May 2017 in the White House when the US opposition tried to whip up a spy scandal claiming that we received secret data," the Russian top diplomat said. "This is total nonsense and sheer stupidity invented out of thin air. Certainly, we talked to the US president during his meetings with Russian President Putin."

"I like that Trump discusses international issues and issues related to bilateral relations," Lavrov said. "He avoids any ambiguity and tries to speak his mind. This is not always the case among top politicians, but in my view, this is a rather productive approach.".