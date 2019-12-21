Russian envoy for Middle East holds talks with Palestinian deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister, Information Minister Nabil Abu-Rudeine, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee, discussed the Middle East and the intra-Palestinian relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"At the talks, attended by Palestine’s ambassador in Moscow, [they] in detail exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and the intra-Palestinian relations. An emphasis was placed on the necessity to restore Palestinian national integrity on the platform of the PLO [the Palestine Liberation Organization - TASS] as soon as possible," the statement said.

"In this context, the Russian side hailed the readiness, confirmed by all Palestinian political forces, to participate in the general elections on the Palestinian territories," it reads.

Apart from that, the talks touched upon pressing issues of the future development of the traditionally friendly relationship between Palestine and Russia.