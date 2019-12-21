France’s Macron tries to change anti-Russian narrative in EU - Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron alongside other European leaders attempt to reverse anti-Russian sentiment in the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Channel One.

"Russophobia has gone into overdrive. I have reiterated that regrettably, the position of both NATO and the European Union towards Russia is defined by a rather aggressive and loud Russophobic minority," Lavrov said in an interview, as its excerpts were aired on Saturday.

According to the Russian foreign minister, it is crucial for diplomats to reverse this narrative.

"The French president does try to do it, like a wide range of other leaders of the countries, which are members of NATO and the European Union, do," Lavrov added.

Russia and the European Union have been at loggerheads since the Ukrainian crisis erupted in 2014. The EU slapped sanctions on Russia and Moscow responded in kind.