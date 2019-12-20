Moscow hopes Italy will extradite Korshunov to Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Italy’s judicial authorities will make a decision to extradite to Russia the director for business development at Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC), Alexander Korshunov, arrested at the request of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the media on Friday.

"As far as I understand, we have worked on the issue through our law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office. The Korshunov affair includes a request for his extradition to Russia. In the process of cassation and consideration at the next stages we proceed from the assumption that the corresponding authorities and bodies of the law enforcement and judicial system of the Italian Republic will take our request into account to the full extent and that Korshunov will eventually be extradited to Russia, and not the United States," Ryabkov said.

Korshunov was arrested at the Naples Airport on August 30 under an arrest warrant issued by the United States, where he is charged with collusion and an attempt to steal commercial secrets from a US aircraft building company. Russia demands Korshunov’s extradition, because he is accused of fraud and embezzlement. He has already agreed to extradition to Russia.

On Friday, an appellate court in Naples made a decision to extradite Korshunov to the United States. The decision can be appealed against at a court of higher instance. A final decision is to be authorized by the minister of justice.