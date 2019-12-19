Russians must be grateful to fathers and grandfathers who built powerful nation — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is grateful to the older generation, which built a powerful country during the Soviet era.

"Much was done during the Soviet era, which we can be proud of, and we continue to be proud of that, that is, the Victory in the Great Patriotic War [against Nazi Germany - TASS], a breakthrough in space exploration, many achievements," the head of state said at his annual year-end news conference.

"We must be grateful to our ancestors, our fathers, grandfathers who built such a huge and powerful country," he stressed.