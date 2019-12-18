Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss Syrian regulation

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei have agreed to continue coordinating efforts aimed to alleviate tensions in the Middle East during a meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"During the talks, they have exchanged opinions on the current issues on the regional agenda, including the current events in Syria. Moscow and Tehran confirmed their commitment to further coordination of efforts aimed to alleviate tensions in the Middle East, namely within the Astana process of aiding Syrian regulation," the ministry informed.

Sanaei’s term of office is set to expire shortly. He will be succeeded by Kazem Jalali, who will arrive in Moscow by the end of December, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov informed TASS earlier.