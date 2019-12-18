Preparations for upcoming Putin-Lukashenko meeting underway — Kremlin

"It will be a working meeting," he said in response to a question on the format of the talks set for December 20.

Peskov noted that representatives of both states are working on the integration roadmaps between Russia and Belarus within the Union State. "Currently, they are working to fulfill the mandate given by both presidents on the outcomes of their latest meeting in Sochi," he said.

On December 7, Russian and Belarusian presidents held a meeting in Sochi, during which they discussed further integration of Moscow and Minsk. The leaders agreed to carry on dialogue on this matter on December 20. According to Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko, the sides are yet to approve eight roadmaps out of 31.

On the outcomes of the phone call with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held on December 10, Lukashenko reported that he might hold a meeting with the Russian president after December 20. The Belarusian leader also informed of his plans to meet with Medvedev by the end of the year, most likely in Minsk.