Russia expects Ukraine to avoid distorting decisions made at Normandy Four summit

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Kiev will avoid distorting decisions made at the Paris summit of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) when adopting new laws, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We expect that Ukrainian lawmakers will take a responsible attitude to the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures, avoiding misinterpretations and attempts to distort the Normandy Four leaders’ decisions," the statement reads. "We are confident that it will facilitate efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to Ukraine’s domestic conflict in Donbass," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.