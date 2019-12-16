Russian envoy castigates UNSC members for skipping OSCE ministerial meetings

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the US tend to skip the Ministerial Council meetings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russia’s OSCE Envoy Alexander Lukashevich said through a video linkup on Monday.

"Our partners in the United Nations Security Council completely ignore OSCE Ministerial Council meetings, which is a very negative trend," he pointed out. "We haven’t seen the French foreign minister and the US secretary of state for quite a while. Unfortunately, the German foreign minister failed to attend [the meeting]," he added.

According to Lukashevich, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes a real interest in the OSCE activities and treats them in a highly responsible manner. "As far as I can remember, Russia has never presented so many initiatives before," he emphasized.

The Russian envoy blasted the recent OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting as one of the worst in history. "What Russian diplomats saw in Bratislava could have made it into a detective story. The Bratislava meeting turned out to be one of the worst in history," he pointed out.

"We were perplexed by the position of our Western partners, who rejected the entire range of Russia’s initiatives in an insidious manner," the envoy said, adding that "some European Union countries, the United States and Ukraine even managed to stand out from the others."

The OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting took place in Slovakia's capital of Bratislava on December 5-6. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov participated in the December 5 session. Russia put forward eight initiatives concerning various areas of the OSCE’s activities but all of them were blocked.