Lawyers of Russians jailed in US lack energy — MP

He pointed out that Russians serving their sentences in US jails could take advantage of the system of pardoning. "As for other aspects of their cases, there is plenty of work for their lawyers to do but the lawyers of both Bout and Yaroshenko have been showing little enthusiasm for their cases. <...> They are working very slowly and it seems that they have no hope of achieving success," the senior Russian lawmaker added.

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The lawyers of Russian nationals Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, jailed in the US, show little enthusiasm for their cases and seem to have no hope of achieving success, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said at a press conference on Monday.

Slutsky emphasized that he planned to meet with Bout’s wife on Tuesday. "I will meet with Alla Bout tomorrow, we will also look into the Yaroshenko case and try to make sure that Viktor Bout, Konstantin Yaroshenko and Bogdana Osipova [sentenced to seven years in the US on charges of international parental kidnapping and attempting to extort money — TASS], as well as many others, are released in the foreseeable future," he noted.

Slutsky added that there was a database of lawyers handling the cases of Russian nationals arrested in foreign countries. "However, the system and the methods to pay the lawyers’ fees need to be improved; <...> there also should be a Russian coordination center to monitor such activities. This work requires effort and time," he explained.

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by Washington. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010, and was later clandestinely transferred to the United States. In September 2011, he was found guilty of conspiring to smuggle a major cocaine shipment into the US, and sentenced to 20 years behind bars. However, Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty, saying that his arrest was a setup and the case was fabricated.