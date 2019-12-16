Davos Economic Forum not on Putin’s agenda, says spokesman

MOSCOW, December 16./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is still not planning to participate in the next economic forum in Davos, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Putin has no plans to visit economic forum in Davos so far, says Kremlin

"There is no trip to the Davos forum in [Putin’s] plans," the spokesman said in reply to a journalist query. Putin participated in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos in 2009 as the Russian prime minister. In 2020, the forum will be held on January 21-24.

Late in November, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Moscow was still undecided as to who would represent Russia at the 2020 economic forum.

"It’s unclear now," Ushakov said answering a question who would lead Russia’s delegation at the forum. "We still have time, at least, ministers attend the Davos forum," he noted.