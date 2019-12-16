Kremlin notes approaches of Poroshenko and Zelensky differ

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees difference in the approaches of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and incumbent leader Vladimir Zelensky.

"It’s not a matter of Moscow to somehow note a difference in [the approaches of Poroshenko and Zelensky], although definitely there is some difference in their approaches," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"One president [Poroshenko] started the war [in southeastern Ukraine] while the cornerstone of election promises of the new president [Zelensky] was to end the war," Peskov explained.

"We hope that this will be fulfilled, we hope that Kiev will go its part of the way in terms of implementing the Minsk agreements. It’s most important that the Ukrainian state should meet its commitments under the Minsk deal and the entire package of measures," Peskov noted.