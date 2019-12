Ukrainian top diplomat hopes for new Donbass prisoner swap by end of 2019

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The draft amendments to Ukraine’s Constitution on decentralization of power should be analyzed for conformity with the Minsk agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, this document needs to be analyzed and studied very carefully for conformity with the Minsk accords and the Steinmeier formula," he said.