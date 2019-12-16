Russian envoy points out success of UN resolution on cybersecurity

UNITED NATIONS, December 16. /TASS/. More members of UN General Assembly have voted in favor of the Russian-led resolution on cybersecurity in 2019 than during the previous year, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Information Security Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh told TASS on Monday. The resolution dubbed Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security was approved by the UN General Assembly earlier.

"The outcomes of the vote on our resolution regarding an open-ended working group on international cybersecurity can be considered the latest success of Russian diplomacy," he informed. "There are 129 votes in favor of the resolution, which is more than last year."

"It has been proven that the Russian concept of promoting and ensuring information and communications security is gaining more support, gaining momentum," the Russian diplomat said. "This is a great success," he stated.