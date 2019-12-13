Putin says outgoing year was quite strenuous for him

"The outgoing year was quite strenuous. It is important to analyze everything that happened in the outgoing year. Then it will be possible to say what event was the most important one in the life of the country and each individual," Putin said at a meeting with industrial workers at the engine plant of the automobile concern Kamaz, when asked what event was most important for him.

NABEREZHNYE CHELNY, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the outgoing year was quite strenuous for him.

"When a new day dawns, I sometimes cannot recall the ending of the previous one. Many things happen on the fly," Putin said.

The nation’s life is very eventful, he went on to say.

"The most important thing is the economic sphere and social affairs. The people must be given a better life. The people’s real incomes must be growing," Putin said.

The main event of 2020 will be the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. "This is absolutely clear to us," he said.

Putin thanked the Kamaz team for doing a good job.

"What you do is just great. The nation can be proud of a team like yours. With your hands you make the country stronger. It’s not just words. What you do is a really great contribution to the nation’s development. Thank you very much.".